Fri Aug 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2020

Maryam prays for rain-affected people

Lahore

LAHORE:PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has prayed for the safety of citizens of rain-affected Karachi. In her tweet, Maryam Nawaz stated that the unprecedented rainfall in Karachi has disrupted life in the economic hub of Pakistan. She stated that her thoughts and prayers were with the people of Karachi and with everyone in the line of duty helping our brothers and sisters. ‘May Allah protect you Karachi, my heart goes out to you’, said Maryam

Nawaz Sharif.

