close
Fri Aug 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
August 28, 2020

Russia accuses US of hindering patrol in Syria after collision injures US troops

World

N
Newsdesk
August 28, 2020

MOSCOW: Moscow on Thursday accused the US military of trying to hinder a Russian patrol in Syria after Washington said US troops had been injured in a collision with a Russian vehicle.

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military’s General Staff, told his US counterpart in a phone call that Russia had warned the US-led international coalition in Syria about the movements of the Russian patrol, Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

Latest News

More From World