Peace talks between Afghan officials, Taliban to start in Sept

KABUL: Peace talks between warring Afghan sides will begin in September said the country’s top peace negotiator on Thursday in Kabul, a crucial diplomatic process needed to end about two decades of war in Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, a prominent politician and the chairman High Council for National Reconciliation said the Afghan officials were ready to hold talks with the Taliban from September. His comments come at a time when prospect of peace talks between were looking bleak over the issue of last batch of Taliban prisoner release.

US President Donald Trump’s team has been pushing both sides to resolve difference and sit across the negotiating table, paving way to end one of America’s longest war.

Taliban kill four civilians during clashes with Afghan forces in central flood-hit province: Taliban fighters on Thursday killed four civilians during clashes with Afghan forces in central flood-hit Parwan province at a time when over 150 people lost their lives in the flash floods and rescue work was still underway, officials said.

Clashes were ongoing between Afghan and Taliban forces in Bagram, which is located in Parwan province and houses the biggest US military base.

The Taliban spokesman was not immediately available to confirm the latest violence at a time when peace talks between warring sides is expected to begin in coming weeks.