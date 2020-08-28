Latest News
Videos
Pakistan
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Today's Paper
Fri August 28, 2020
View Newspaper
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
e-paper
Fri August 28, 2020
Magazines
View all Magazines
TNS
Instep
Money Matters
YOU
US
Writer's Archive
View all Writers
search
CN
.
Fri Aug 28, 2020
Home
Latest
Videos
Pakistan
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Oped
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Writer's Archive
City News
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
Magazines
TNS
Instep
Money Matters
YOU
US
search
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now!
retry
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
August 28, 2020
Home
Today's Paper
Sports
Sports
August 28, 2020
Latest News
Japan’s Abe Resigns Citing Health Problems
‘Ertugrul’ Star Engin Altan Duzyatan, Wife Neslisah Alkoclar Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary
Rhea Chakraborty Clarifies Her Relationship With Mahesh Bhatt, Calls Him ‘father Figure’ For Her
Sajal Ali Praying For Safety Of Everyone As Record-breaking Rain Batters Karachi
Holiday In Sindh On Friday As Heavy Rain Lash Karachi, Other Cities
Hub Dam Filled After 13 Years
Maya Ali Khan Sparks Engagement Speculations As She Shares Stunning Snap
Cardi B Breaks Silence Over Criticism On ‘WAP’ Music Video
Karachi Rains: Helpline Numbers In Case Of Emergency
PM Imran Says Monitoring Relief Operations In Karachi
23 Killed As Rain Batters Karachi
More From Sports
Torino sign Vojvoda
Roy out of Pakistan T20s
Hubert tributes planned at Belgian Grand Prix
Charlie Hills not dismissing Irish outing for Battaash
Johanna Konta through to semi-final in New York
Messi shows ready to put the boot in at Barca
Hamilton says he will not boycott Belgian GP
Islamabad Match Play Golf from Nov 12
PAF launches tree plantation campaign
Mickelson wins on PGA Tour Champions debut
SBP to provide sports facilities to Child Protection Bureau kids
Hockey player Afshan an example for all females
Bryan brothers announce retirement
CSA sack Moroe as chief executive
How Amir paid heavy price for fixing scandal