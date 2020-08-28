Islamabad Match Play Golf from Nov 12

ISLAMABAD: The first Amateur Match Play Cup Golf is scheduled to be held from November 12-15 at Islamabad Golf Course.

Zahid Arbab, Secretary Federal Golf Association (FGA) has confirmed to The News that the association was eager to start activities to the level of national events. “We have sent a schedule of events to the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF). Our first event will be held in November this year with the name of FGA Amateur Match Play Cup. All other events will be held next year.”

These events include Federal Amateur Golf, President of Pakistan Gold Medal, Federal Junior Championship, 14th CNS Amateur Golf Cup and 12th Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee Open Golf Championship. “FGA has prepared a hectic schedule of tournaments for the coming season. We hope and pray that COVID-19 dies down well in time for these tournaments,” Zahid Arbab said.

Besides FGA, PGF also hosts a number of national and international events every year at the Course that is considered as one of the best around.Golfing activities have already under way at the Islamabad Club adopting SOPs specially formed for practice and flights.“We have been adopting all required measures to make the play safe for those coming to Islamabad Club for recreational golf,” Zahid Arbab who also heads the Club sport activities said.