Club scrutiny: PFF NC issues forms for registration

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has issued registration forms for clubs to initiate the club scrutiny process.

New clubs will also be registered but will not be part of this election process, informed an official of the committee. He further stated that after appointment of Provincial Normalisation Committees (PNCs) and District Normalisation Committees (DNCs) after input from all stakeholders and despite various challenges, including Covid-19/lockdowns etc, the PFF NC remains on course for seeking to fulfill its mandate in as timely a manner as possible. The PFF NC registration form was issued a few days after the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination letter to FIFA questioning the working domain of the normalization committee.

The step was taken by the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Dr Fehmida informed FIFA that its appointed Normalisation Committee was not working within its parameters and was supporting a particular group for the coming elections. FIFA has been told that the situation might lead to disaster if serious steps were not taken.