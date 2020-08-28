Armed forces carry out relief and rescue operations: ISPR

The Pakistan Army has established a flood emergency control centre to assist people affected by the urban flooding after the catastrophic rain on Thursday.

This was announced by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its update on the relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas of Karachi and Hyderabad. “Medical camp established at [District] Centre Gulberg, Liaquatabad and New Karachi for providing necessary medical care,” the ISPR said.

“Dewatering of more than 36 sites in Karachi have been completed. Cooked meal [for] over 10,000 people [has been] distributed among flood victims in various areas.”

The ISPR explained that engineers of the Pakistan Army had also completed the enhancement of a barrier along the M9 near the Northern Bypass to avoid flooding of the M9. “Army troops filled breach of Malir Nadi [stream] near Quaidabad,” it added.

The ISPR further noted that Army’s engineer boats were busy in evacuating, shifting, and relocating people to safer places. A Navy helicopter conducted aerial reconnaissance of the Korangi crossing, Malir Nadi in Quaidabad, and Shafi Muhammad Goth, it added.

“Relief and medical camp has been established at Latifabad. Food [is being] provided to affected population. Army Engineers [are] busy in dewatering various areas,” the ISPR said. “Army troops have been forwardly placed at Dadu for any eventuality and spillover at Nai Gaj Dam.”

“The banks of Purain drain in Tehsil Jhudo District Mirpurkhas has been damaged due to heavy rain and water entered [the] nearest five villages,” the ISPR said, adding that the Army and the civil administration repaired the damaged banks to stop the water from flowing towards the villages.