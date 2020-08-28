CSA sack Moroe as chief executive

JOHANNESBURG: Thabang Moroe has been fired as Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) chief executive, a release on Thursday said. But the saga, which started when Moroe was suspended in December, seems set to drag on in the courts.

“CSA’s decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation,” the release said. “The independent forensic investigation revealed that Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal.”

Some of those acts, according to reports on the charges levelled against Moroe, would seem to have included credit card abuse, procurement irregularities, the breakdown of his relationship with the South African Cricketers’ Association, the revocation of reporters’ media accreditation, and insubordination for refusing to assist the forensic investigation.

But the release’s assertion that Moroe “was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the board regarding the allegations of misconduct, which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise” suggests he will take his battle to the legal arena.

Thursday’s decision followed two meetings between the board and Moroe’s lawyers at which the latter insisted on their client’s being afforded an independently chaired disciplinary hearing.

Clearly, that has not happened. Which means we can expect to hear more on the matter from Moroe and his legal team.