6 races decided at Lahore Race Club

LAHORE: The six Tuba Plate races had a mixed field of winners in the 5th summer meeting called on Thursday in sanctity of 10th of Moharram that falls on Sunday.

The evening activity at the Lahore Race Club (LRC) started with win for Dancing Beauty. This 900 metres and nine horses’ race saw Shining Armour taking the place while Sajree adjusted for a third position.

In the second race favourite Bright Gold lived up to the expectations and won the race. But Chan Punjabi’s struggle earned it second spot ahead of Lala Rukh, which was third. The third race finished in favour of favourite Qalandara. It did not let any other pony come near it. However, Buzkushi jumped from its fluke tag to take second place and Nice Moon shone at the third position.

Fluker Silken Black surprised everyone with a dream run in the fourth race winning fair and square. The second place was taken by favourite Faizi Choice while Gondal Choice, which was expected for a place slipped to third position. In the fifth race, Prince Anabia stunned everyone with a great race when it was on a fluke.

It was followed by Sparking, which too was a surprise like the third position taken by Shahbaz, which also was out of the book. In the final race of the day, Salam-e-Dera took the top spot from its expected place. Switching to down the order favourite Warrior Charge became second and Rashk-e-Qamar was surprise third.