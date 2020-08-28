Almost as important as it is for Afghanistan, the peace process in that country is crucial to Pakistan, its stability and its future. Pakistan has played an active role in facilitating the peace process by acting as mediators between the Taliban and the US. Islamabad now faces the equally difficult task of bringing together an Afghan government the legitimacy of which the Taliban have refused to accept.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as a part of this process met a visiting delegation of the Taliban in Islamabad on Wednesday. The effort to negotiate a settlement between the Taliban and the Afghan government of President Ashraf Ghani has run into some problems essentially over the release of prisoners the Taliban want out of jail. The US meanwhile is eager to pull out as many troops as possible from Afghanistan by November this year, possibly leaving only a few thousand in place. The administration of President Donald Trump sees this as being essential to his presidential campaign. For Afghanistan, however, the question is whether the weak security forces managed by the Afghan government can control the Taliban, various warlords struggling for power and outside elements such as the IS and Al-Qaeda to whom the Taliban have promised to give no space. Whether this promise is kept is uncertain.

The delegation representing the Afghan government is also likely to visit Pakistan over the coming weeks, possibly in about a month. Pakistan has the difficult task of finding a way to broker a settlement between these two forces. Washington already appears to have lost interest in the country after reducing it to its present plight and is interested mainly in making an exit. It is far from certain what shape Afghanistan will take in the coming months. But what unfolds in that country will be critical to the region. India already has its own interest in Kabul, and Pakistan will be keen to ensure stable ties with a neighbour which over the past decade played a major part in creating instability, extremism and militancy in the country. Shah Mahmood has said he recognizes that Afghanistan must solve its own problems. Pakistan however is willing to offer as much help as is possible. This will of course benefit Pakistan as much as Afghanistan. It is also vital that Islamabad and Kabul create a strong working relationship given that the issues they face are very similar and are interlinked in many different ways. These issues can be unraveled only if both nations work together and try and evolve a relationship that will serve them well over the coming years so that the current tensions can be wiped out and the people of Afghanistan can gain a respite from unending conflict.