Pension for the elderly

This refers to the letter ‘Old pensioners’ (August 26) by Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak. The writer has rightly highlighted the disparity between old and new pensioners. This issue has been raised many times in the past, but remained unresolved. Indian armed forces had the same problem of old pensioners. The Indian PM announced the ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme in 2018 during his second term in office.

Under the scheme, uniform pension is paid to the armed forces personnel retiring in the same rank with the same length of service, regardless of their date of retirement. Pakistan also needs a similar scheme. Unfortunately, our past governments didn’t take any action to provide financial relief to senior citizens. The PTI-led government could easily become the first one to address the issue. Old pensioners should be looked after in their old age.

Lt Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt

Karachi