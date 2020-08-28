‘SMEDA One Window’ launched

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has developed a unique One-Window program to provide the prospective SMEs with the easiest way for starting up a business, it said.

The authority in a statement said the program titled “SMEDA One Window” (SOW) had been designed to offer free business registration services with the regulatory authorities including the registration with Tax Department, Employees Oldage Benefits Institutions (EOBI) and Employees Social Security Institutions along with the fullest support in Corporate Branding, Trademark and copyright processing. SMEDA said it had, through a survey, found out that majority of startups and new ventures lost their energy and passion due to regulatory impediments and hectic process of business registration.

The SOW program would help the persons intending to become an SME go through a hassle-free process for completing the whole set of legal as well as promotional requirements. The program was aimed at reducing cost and increasing the time efficiency through its business concierge to have professional and technical services, the authority said.