People need jobs, not charity

LAHORE: Pakistan is fast becoming a refugee camp for its own citizens, as instead of creating jobs the government is opening shelter homes and free food outlets, while also handing out a monthly stipend of Rs3,000/month to poor families.

Earlier, only the philanthropists from private sector were involved in these activities. The mushroom growth of free food outlets in both cities and small towns in fact was instrumental in driving the people away from work, making them parasites that line up in queues from 10 in the morning till 2pm in the afternoon to collect their lunch. And then come back again at the distribution station at 5-6pm to collect their dinner.

Naturally, these food seekers have no time to go for proper work. This unregulated exercise coupled with Benazir/Ehsaas programme tuned citizens to free meals and free resources without bothering to look for work.

This government has supplemented the efforts of private sector naïve philanthropists by opening its own free food outlets for the poor. It has in fact gone a step forward by opening shelter homes for the poor and arranging for their dietary needs in those shelters.

Such shelters were earlier operated for the Afghan refugees. When you provide free food and shelter to the people, they lose the urge to work, and instead are attracted towards illegal activities.

Instead of providing free lunches and dinners, the focus should have been on job creation. There are companies that spend up to Rs300,000 per day on free food. This method makes at least a thousand individuals get dependent on handouts, making them incapable of doing any productive work.

Such free food stalls and other handouts also attract people from rural areas. Most rural inhabitants have no place to live. When they come to cities and have no place to stay, they start living on the streets.

This also increases the number of shelter-less people in urban areas. Though homelessness is a big problem all over the world, the number of homeless was not as great in our cities as it is now.

It can be blamed on the availability of free food shacks all across the major cities of Pakistan. Many of these food stands are run by private philanthropists. There was no problem of food for the hungry in big cities because in Lahore they were served 24/7 food at different shrines like Data Darbar and in Karachi at the shrine of Hazart Abdullah Shah Ghazi. Most of the recipients used to be small travellers who visited these cities for some purchase or sales of commodities. After the opening of free food outlets, a floodgate has been opened.

One other fallout of this unregulated charity is that now all the cities are flooded with able-bodied beggars. They seek alms at almost all traffic signals, in the markets, in parking lots and most recently they have spread out in the residential areas as well.

A few years back, most of the beggars had some kind of disability. Now most of the beggars are able-bodied. In Lahore, where government in collaboration with private sector was already operating over a dozen shelter houses the Chief Minister has announced to open another 10 such shelters.

This shows that the number of people living within these residences is rapidly increasing. This phenomenon if not checked would soon create more civic problems in larger cities. We have already seen Karachi turned into a filth depot because of overcrowding much beyond the capacity of the government to clear wastage. People without home dispose off their wastages and filth on the roads and streets.

Lahore which was the cleanest city in Pakistan two years ago is slowly becoming dirtier. Garbage now can be seen strewn all around where none was visible earlier. It is an irony that few years back people used to come from rural areas to cities in search of jobs. Most of them then use to settle in the city and those who were unable to get any job used to go back.

Now even those who cannot find a job stay back and enjoy the free meals. Cities are becoming unmanageable. Crime rates have increased. Street crimes, purse snatching and motorcycle/car lifting has gained momentum.

The state should find a viable solution to this menace as it is destroying the commercial and industrial viability of the cities. Investors are always reluctant to come to places where there is chaos, where the streets are littered with beggars, where the no go areas continue to increase after dark.