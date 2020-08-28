Forex reserves reach $19.72bln

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange of the country increased by $67 million to $19.722 billion by week ended August 21, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $19.655 billion a week ago. Official reserves of the central bank increased by $33 million to $12.641 billion by week ended August 21, 2020 as compared with $12.608 billion a week ago. Total foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also increased by $34 million to $7.081 billion, as compared with $7.047 billion a week ago.