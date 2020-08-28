Stocks gain as blue-chip shares rise

Stocks ended higher on Thursday, largely led by gains in blue-chip shares but in thin participation as flash floods caused by heavy rain in the country’s commercial capital kept investors away.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.54 percent or 219.35 points to close at 41,081.94 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.28 percent or 49.83 points to end at 17,739.45 points level.

Of 403 active scrips, 234 up, 153 retreated, and 16 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 544.662 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 507.996 million shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed higher lead by cement, banking and fertilizer scrips on strong valuations. However, intraday pressure remained in the market on the account of futures rollover week and thunderstorm in the province,” Mehanti said.

“Foreign inflows, rupee recovery on reports over surging cement/textile exports, remittances and record earnings announcements in banking sector played catalytic role in bullish close.” Zia Shafi, investment advisor at Intermarket Securities, said the market appears to remain positive for coming sessions, “but index might see some profit taking activity as market surged by almost 1,000 points in last three sessions".

Moreover, investors to adopt strategy on buying on dips and focus mostly on trading in choice scrips, he added. Shafi said positive development related to overseas Pakistanis to invest in stock market regarded as beneficial for the capital market as investment to improve liquidity.

Fahad Rauf, deputy research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the market scored good gains as improvement in liquidity cherished investors mood. Furthermore, selective buying witnessed where Indus Motors scored appreciable rise Rs30/share on the company officials meeting with analysts say the company to soon start second shift production and capacity plans intact.

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited in a research note said cement and banking sector stocks played important role today. Moreover, BOP’s financial results brought the stock price down. Refinery sector faced selling pressure that brought ATRL and NRL down after posting respective financial results.

Bank of Punjab reported earnings of Rs0.79/share for second quarter of 2020, up 0.4 percent year-on-year and 41 percent quarter-on-quarter. However the interest earned depicted a decline of 7 percent quarter-on-quarter possibly due to earlier than expected re-pricing on the asset front.

“However, E&P companies also saw selling pressure however, trading volume remained the same relative to past sessions,” brokerage house added.

The top gainers were Unilever Foods, gaining Rs301.00 to close at Rs10,500/share, and Colgate Palmolive, up Rs207.57 to finish at Rs2975.25/share, while Bata Pakistan, down Rs17.89 to close at Rs1579.31/share, and Premium Textile, losing Rs13.00 to close at Rs245.00/share, were the main losers.

BOP posted the highest volumes with 39.729 million shares, but lost Rs0.4 to end at Rs9.87/share whereas Fauji Cement turnover was the lowest with 13.760 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.21 to end at Rs21.68/share.