Power generation rebounds in July as demand returns

KARACHI: Power generation has recovered around four percent year-on-year and 11 percent month-on-month in July as demand is ramping up after easing five months of coronavirus lockdown, brokerage reported on Thursday.

The country produced 14,711 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity in July compared to 14,183 GWh in the corresponding month a year earlier and 13,288 GWh in June, according to Taurus Securities.

“Our analysis shows that demand for power for Jul has grown at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7.5 percent for five years. However, capacity utilisation for July fell to 60 percent as compared to the average of 70 percent in the last 5 years,” Nabeel Dochki, an analyst at Taurus Securities said.

Energy purchase price (EPP)

cost clocked in at Rs4.63 kilowatt hour (kWh). Benefits of lower regasified

liquefied natural gas (RLNG) prices along with peak utilisation of hydropower

was seen.

Adjusted EPP for the month of July was down 18 percent year-on-year and five percent month-on-month, depicting the benefits of lower RLNG cost along with its higher share in the energy mix, despite increase in share of residual fuel oil (RFO) in power mix.

In July, the share of RLNG and RFO stood at 20.6 and 5.8 percent, respectively. Moreover, hydropower generation increased significantly to 5,407 GWh, highest in 5 years for July, with a capacity utilisation of 77 percent.

“Demand for power generation is growing faster than anticipated,” said Dochki. “Similarly, the load factor of independent power producers (IPPs) has also improved. However, the surge was attributable to the summer demand.”

The load factor of Kapco was 68 percent, Hubco base plant (zero percent), Hubco Narrowal plant (21 percent), Nishat Chunian Power (51 percent), Nishat Power (54 percent) and Engro Powergen Thar (92 percent).

However, the load factor of China Power Hub Generation Company and Engro Powergen Qadirpur (EPQL) has declined as compared to previous averages. EPQL’s load factor has dropped due to lower availability of permeate gas from Qadirpur gas field.

In July, hydropower generation stood at 5,407 GWh – up 12 percent year-on-year and 12.3 percent month-on-month – coal 2,581 GWh, up 27 percent year-on-year and 19.7 percent month-on-month, RFO 860 GWh, rising 10 percent year-on-year and 33 percent month-on-month, gas 1,479 down 12 percent and up 3 percent, RLNG 3,033 down 14 percent and up 7.3 percent, and nuclear 716 increasing 36 percent and decreasing 18.7 percent.