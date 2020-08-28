Govt vows not to favour ‘an individual’ in Roosevelt deal

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday resolved to take a divestment decision related to the state-owned historic Roosevelt Hotel in the US without benefiting an individual or a party, hinting at a transaction American President Donald Trump takes interest in.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh said all the decisions related to Roosevelt Hotel located in Manhattan, New York will be taken in national interest in the most transparent manner.

“It should be made clear to all that in this transaction all matters shall be resolved in a manner that is only in favour of the country and not benefitting any individual or party,” Shaikh said, addressing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC).

Shaikh got infuriated when the Privatisation Commission officials started giving updates on Roosevelt Hotel during the meeting. The adviser rebuked a commission’s official and asked him: “who invited you in this meeting when there was no summary in front of the ECC”.

The official responded that he would come to update the ECC. Shaikh said the issue should be handled in a fair and most transparent manner and in the best national interest.

The adviser questioned the absence of the secretary aviation division at the meeting. “I can’t take any decision if there are no representatives present because I don’t want to listen later that the decision was taken in the absence of important stakeholders,” he said.

“All stakeholders including secretary aviation should be included in every discussion/ negotiation related to the issues of the Roosevelt Hotel.” The government intended to sell the hotel, owned and managed by the Pakistan International Airlines, or formulate a joint-venture to generate funds for the loss-making flag carrier. The US President Trump had expressed interest in buying the hotel.

ECC, earlier this month, approved settlement of $105 million worth of a loan on Roosevelt Hotel. The ECC approved payment of all liabilities and responsibilities resulting from a debt secured by the hotel.

The adviser then asked the finance division to engage with law and aviation divisions and the Planning Commission to formalise the mode of payment/refinancing as per schedule of the loan to meet its financial challenges, and submit to ECC in its next meeting for formal approval.

ECC further approved the technical supplementary grant equivalent to Rs252.4 million for the discharge of liabilities related to an arbitration under which Pakistan lost a damage case filed by Turkish power company Karkey in the World Bank .

ECC also allowed the National Disaster Management Authority to procure 83 X Micron sprayers for anti-locust operation with the grant of special exemption of taxes and duties of import.

On a proposal pertaining to the taxation issues related to the telecom sector, ECC decided that proposal may be submitted in the next ECC after thorough deliberation of its impact on already in vogue taxation policies, by the Federal Board of Revenue, ministries of commerce and industries.