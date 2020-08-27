Punjab imposes micro smart lockdown in six cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government imposed a micro smart lockdown in various areas of six cities in the province Wednesday, as authorities warned that complacency cannot be afforded despite the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Geo News reported.

According to the secretary for the provincial health department, Muhammad Usman, the micro smart lockdown has been imposed to stop the movement of people in the COVID-19-affected areas.

“Only the micro smart lockdown in the affected areas can stop more people from being infected by coronavirus,” the secretary said. He reminded the people that the coronavirus had not yet been eliminated and the disease can only be stopped by following precautionary measures.

According to the breakdown, 33 areas in the six cities have been placed under the micro smart lockdown covering a population of 3,747. The most number of people placed under the lockdown are: Gujrat, while Lahore and Rawalpindi have the most number of areas placed under the lockdown. Following areas are placed under the lockdown in different cities: Rawalpindi - eight areas under lockdown St no 3 Mohallah Muhammadabad Johdrh Harpal, St-31, Phase 8, Bahria Town, RDA Colony Liaqat Bagh, Bismillah Hotel, Nawababad GT Road Taxial, Shahji Hotel, Saifullah Hotel, near Geelani Mart, GT Road Taxila, Jamilabad 14 area, Yum Bakers, Wah Cantt. In Lahore - eight areas under lockdown; 66-E Block, PIA Society, B2 Johar Town, House #18, Street #4, Babar Street, Clifton Colony, Wahdat Road 1758, St 4 Nishat Colony, Ravi Pul, Saeed Park, Abu Bakr Masoom Shah Mangal Street, Lohari Gate H no 1 Street, 5b Lajpat Road, Shahdara. Gujrat - six areas under lockdown; village Chechian Dettewal, tehsil Gujrat, Mohallah Hayatun Nabi, Gujrat City, Street Sardar Fan, H no B-14/341, Chah Training, Gujrat, village Bazurwal, tehsil Kharian, village Kotli Bajjar, UC Gulyana, tehsil Kharian, Mohallah Chah Takya, Dinga, tehsil Kharian.

In Sialkot - five areas are under lockdown; Chitti Shiekhan, Latifabad, Kotli Loharan, Mohallah Moti Masjid and Model Town. In Gujranwala - four areas are under lockdown; Mohallah Qudratabad, Bharoki Road, Wazirabad, Gali Shah Salman Ghakhar, Wazirabad, St Chaudhry Nisar Wali, Farid Town, Mohallah Ali Park, St 1 near Qibtian Mosque, Farid Town. In Attock - two areas are under lockdown; PO Jassian and Hazro Darusalam Colony.