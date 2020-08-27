Newsmen hold demonstrations: Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's detention aimed to tame free media

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI /PESHAWAR: The journalists and workers of the Jang-Geo Group along with a cross-section of journalist organizations, civil society, and political workers held yet another day of countrywide protests against the illegal and unjust arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Jang-Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Wednesday. While terming media scrutiny as inevitable for democracy, they said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has become the victim of personal vendetta and ego of those who wanted to strong-arm the editorial policy of the group but he resisted that.

At the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters chanted slogans and raised banners and placards for the release of Editor-in-Chief. Among others, the demonstration was addressed by Secretary-General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi, Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti, Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid, chief reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir, Secretary General RIUJ Asif Ali Bhatti and sports reporter Jang Shakil Awan.

Addressing the protest, they said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is the only Editor-in-Chief of any media organization who is serving the unlawful and long imprisonment of over four months in a fake and fabricated case. “Despite that, he did not compromise on his principled stance on the freedom of media,” they said. They said hurdles were being created in providing justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and setting him free. They vowed to continue their movement till Mir Shakil was released and all the conspiracies against the Jang-Geo Group were foiled like in the past. They said the day is not far when he will be released and lead the movement for the freedom of media.

Similarly in Peshawar, the media workers and other protesters gathered at the Khyber Super Market outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans condemning Rahman’s detention since March 12. Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Ihtesham Toru, Gohar Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others spoke on the occasion.

They said the Jang Group’s chief is under detention for the last 168 days on dubious charges in a property deal. They alleged that the government was pressurising the independent media and his imprisonment was aimed to tame the free press.

The speakers said the NAB was not pursuing the corrupt belonging to the ruling party and has singled out opposition and media for the purpose in collusion with the federal government.

In Lahore, braving the torrential rain and bad weather journalists and workers of The News, Jang and Geo News continued their over five-month-long protest against the illegal detention of their Editor-in-Chief by the NAB.

The speakers said Rahman has been wrongfully put behind bars. Daily Awaz Editor Khalid Farooqi, Zaheer Anjum, Shahab Ansari and Jang Workers Union Secretary Muhammad Farooq addressed the protesters camp. They also raised slogans against premier Imran Khan, NAB-Niazi nexus, and demanded the immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.