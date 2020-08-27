Govt probe teams digging grave financial crimes of sugar barons

ISLAMABAD: Dedicated teams of financial experts and investigators have found what the sources claim “irrefutable evidence” of misappropriation, fraudulent accounting and money-laundering with respect to various sugar mills.

Informed sources said that billions of rupees were laundered, which allegedly helped the sugar magnates in amassing wealth disproportionate to the declared profits of the industry. “The way this laundered money was channelised for acquisition of various assets held domestically and abroad is also being established clearly,” a source said, explaining that subsequent to probe by the Sugar Inquiry Commission, various departments in the country have initiated independent investigations into the “shocking affairs” of the sugar industry.

These sources said that Joint Investigation Teams under the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are presently conducting investigation into corporate fraud, money-laundering and potentially fake exports of sugar to Afghanistan. Two dedicated joint investigation teams stationed at Lahore and Islamabad under senior officers of FIA, SECP and SBP are conducting these investigations.

The Joint Investigation Teams, it is said, have invoked the powers under section 25 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act to seek details about the transactions in the personal accounts of owners of sugar mills, their family members and close associates.

The details about purchase of foreign currency and remittances of foreign currency have also been sought from SBP, commercial banks and exchange companies. Notices have also been issued to various Deputy Commissioners, Housing and Revenue Authorities throughout the country to seek details about the acquisition of various assets purchased by the owners of sugar mills, their family members and close associates.

“It is strongly believed that the proceeds of laundered money were either parked into various declared and benami assets and accounts locally or in certain cases remitted out of the country for purchase of assets abroad,” a source said.

The government sources alleged that a sugar mills, owned by a PTI leader and a listed public limited company has been found involved in squandering over Rs4.3 billion, including shareholders money, through a motivated over-valued purchase of another company owned by its directors. In another instance, it is said, the same sugar mills made an investment of Rs3 billion in a non-operational and defunct firm and misappropriated this huge amount indirectly. It is said that an alleged fraud through which billions of rupees are being pulled out in cash through trusted cash-boys is also being investigated by the agencies.

The government sources also alleged that facts surrounding the money-laundering by sugar mills owned by a family belonging to the PML-N are also startling. It is alleged that a paper company, owned in the name of frontmen of a leading PML-N leader is found to be taking huge gratis payments from various mills and acting as a special purpose money-laundering vehicle.

It is said that the present investigations are also probing allegations of money-laundering connected with Sharif family owned businesses. According to the sources, the investigation agencies are also trying to clearly identify the comingling of proceeds from extraneous resources with the sugar money, especially in the case of mills owned by the family members or associates of those who have held high public offices. The government sources assure that the present investigation will not only determine the heist in the cover of sugar business but will also identify how various regulatory institutions of the country, which should have acted as a watchdog, were silenced and prevented from acting in conscientious manner.

Another significant stream of present investigation, it is said, is the inquiries and special audits being undertaken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). This investigation will determine how the sugar-mills, which were declaring negligible profits or at times even losses, were able to amass fortunes beyond imagination for their owners. Concealing the actual turnover of sugar business by masking the identities of the intermediary brokers and keeping secret books of accounts have already been detected and documented at length by the Sugar Inquiry Commission, these sources explained, adding, “It is about time, that FBR through its independent investigation unearths this organised scam and its beneficiaries in its entirety and lays a strong foundation of a documented and transparent economy.”

It is said that while the sugar magnates have been rolling in luxury, the lot of millions of small farmers who support this industry through tilling their soil has deteriorated over time. “The farmers have been kept underpaid in a systematic manner despite wide legal powers available with the provincial departments to safeguard payments at a minimum support price,” The News is told and informed that since, support price is a provincial subject, the provinces have been urged to activate their Anti-Corruption Departments to uncover the scale of these under-payments over the last many years and compensate the poor farmers in a meaningful and transparent manner.