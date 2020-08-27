September is crucial, says Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said September is very crucial month as very important decisions are going to be taken in this month, says a press release.

He said this while talking to media men after inauguration ceremony of new building of Women College here Wednesday.

He said government has not met defeat in the matter of FATF. Opposition has no demand other than disbandment of NAB. Opposition says they are ready to affix thumb impressions of hands and feet but NAB should be abolished. Opposition has been exposed on this matter.

Imran is unhappy over Nawaz Sharif going abroad, he said adding I agree with cabinet decision of bringing back Nawaz Sharif. Government will make all possible efforts to bring back Nawaz. But it seems as if he will not return. Because we have no agreement with UK in connection with prisoners return.

He held Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz are facing very serious cases. They both can go to jail

Lahore and Karachi is sunk now. People are shedding the tears of blood in Karachi. They are abusing members of assembly, he stated. We cleaned Nullah Leh two months before otherwise Rawalpindi would have become inundated, he added. We have chopped the necks of rogues politically, he stated.