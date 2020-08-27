close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2020

Strike against official’s manhandling

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2020

TIMERGARA: The employees of Local Government and Rural Development Department in Dir Lower observed a token strike for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to condemn the manhandling of an official at the hands of a lawmaker in Mardan.

They express solidarity with the assistant director of the Local Government and Rural Development Department Mardan, who was allegedly manhandled by a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker. The employees wore black armbands to condemn the incident.

Latest News

More From Pakistan