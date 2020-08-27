Strike against official’s manhandling

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: The employees of Local Government and Rural Development Department in Dir Lower observed a token strike for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to condemn the manhandling of an official at the hands of a lawmaker in Mardan.
They express solidarity with the assistant director of the Local Government and Rural Development Department Mardan, who was allegedly manhandled by a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker. The employees wore black armbands to condemn the incident.