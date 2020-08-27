Rejection of FATF bills: Opposition terms Senate Chairman ruling devoid of rules

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has termed the ruling of Chairman Senate pertains to the two Financial Action Task Force (FATF) specific bills on Wednesday devoid of rules and regulations. It is insisting that both the bills are pending for the consideration and verdict of the upper house of the Parliament and hence transmission it to the speaker National Assembly with the report that they have been rejected by the upper house would be factually incorrect. Despite the evident violation of the rules, the opposition wouldn’t challenge the same in the court or any other forum but will contest in parliamentary parameters.

Former chairman Senate and author of 18th amendment Mian Raza Rabbani has made it clear that esteem and superiority of the Parliament must be maintained and it should not be compromised. The opposition despite its serious reservations about the ruling of the Chair, would resist any effort of taking the matter on any other forum including the superior judiciary. Mian Raza Rabbani who had handed a ruling erstwhile as Chairman Senate which debars any matter any matter coming before the Parliament in any shape for taking up in the court, maintained that none of the member of Parliament would be advised to take up the matter in any other forum except the Parliament. Former chairman Senate termed it a serious defiance of the rules and unprecedented in the parliamentary history of the country but knocking the doors of the judiciary is no dignified option, he said. He regretted about the reaction of the prime minister regarding rejection of the bills which in fact opposition didn’t voted out. He reminded that the house disallowed the putting up of the bills and for the reason the first and second reading of the bills was out of place.