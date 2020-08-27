BRT bus catches fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A fire broke out in a vehicle of the Bus Rapid Transit in Hayatabad on Wednesday. An official of the Rescue 1122 said the fire broke out in the BRT bus near Hayatabad station. The official said no one was wounded in the fire that was put out by the fire brigade. The reason of the fire could not be known.