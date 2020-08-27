close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
BRT bus catches fire

BR
Bureau report
August 27, 2020

PESHAWAR: A fire broke out in a vehicle of the Bus Rapid Transit in Hayatabad on Wednesday. An official of the Rescue 1122 said the fire broke out in the BRT bus near Hayatabad station. The official said no one was wounded in the fire that was put out by the fire brigade. The reason of the fire could not be known.

