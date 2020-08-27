Pakistan rejects India’s Pulwama 'charge sheet'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected a so-called “charge sheet” by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) which “mischievously attempts to implicate Pakistan in the Pulwama attack” as a bid to “divert attention from Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The Pulwama attack took place in the disputed territory last year in which over 40 Indian soldiers were killed, an incident New Delhi was quick to pin on Pakistan and which raised tensions in the region. Pakistan has consistently denied the allegations and has asked for actionable evidence.