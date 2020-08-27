Ties with Afghanistan to be further strengthened: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah have discussed bilateral ties and ongoing peace process during a telephonic conversation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between both countries.

He said that there was no military solution of Afghanistan altercation except a political one. The premier also highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in the Afghanistan peace process.

He said that Pakistan is looking forward to the initiation of intra-peace dialogues in Afghanistan. Imran Khan also expressed well wishes for Dr Abdullah Abdullah for achieving targets in the forthcoming phase of peace dialogues.

Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral relations besides taking forward the Afghanistan peace process. Imran Khan also invited the Dr Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan.