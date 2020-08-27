Tigers Force to surveil govt offices

By Mumtaz Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to get help from Tiger Force for surveillance and betterment of public services.

There was a consultation on Tiger Force e-governance plan in the session held under Imran Khan in which special assistant Usman Dar presented a plan of future.

The prime minister has given approval to implement e-governance system through which the youngsters of Tiger Force can report the issues of governance on local level.

Tiger Force will also report regarding the price of essential items and health facilities, also keep an eye on markets, educational institutions, excursion places, police stations, kutchery, land record, electricity theft and people’s complaints.

The prime minister was briefed regarding shelters and price control. The prime minister has decided to take the membership of Tiger Force to colleges and universities and directed Usman Dar to speed up the membership campaign on opening of educational institutions. Prime Minister Imran Khan has further said that there is a need of support of youth for making governance system of Pakistan better and youth will be given a chance to play their part in making governance system better.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar has said that youth is ready to play their part and within some days as 100,000 new members will join tiger force and revolutionary plan of making governance better will be successful.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday with regard to the prevention of adulteration directed all the chief secretaries to take steps for the establishment of food and drug testing laboratories in all the provincial capitals. He observed this while presiding over a review meeting on flour and sugar prices. Minister for Information Shibli Faraz, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Adviser to PM Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Mirza Shahzad Akbar, special assistants Lt. Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Usman Dar and senior officers attended the meeting through video link of the four provincial chief secretaries.

The chief secretaries apprised the prime minister of the situation regarding the prices of wheat, flour and sugar. The minister for Industries briefed on the progress made so far in sugar imports.

The minister for National Food Security briefed the meeting on the progress of wheat imports. The provincial chief secretaries briefed about the crackdown on hoarders.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said that ensuring adequate supply of essential commodities like wheat and sugar and ensuring reasonable prices was the top priority of the government. He said that a short-term, medium-term and long-term policy on food security should be formulated keeping in view the needs of the future in view of the growing population and reduction in cultivable lands.

In this regard, the prime minister also directed the formation of a high-level committee of ministers headed by the minister for National Food Security.

The prime minister directed that plans be made to use technology and modern methods to increase wheat production. He directed all concerned to take steps to ensure the coming crushing season on time.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. At the direction of the prime minister, she presented a report on the situation of women prisoners in jails and recommendations for providing relief to them.

It may be recalled that the prime minister had in late May set up a high-level committee headed by the Minister for Human Rights to review the plight of women prisoners and directed them to make recommendations within four months.

The report makes a number of recommendations regarding the provision of relief to women prisoners. Shireen Mazari also presented the Ministry's two-year performance report to the prime minister.

Also he was briefed on measures taken to protect the rights of transgender people. The prime minister directed to prepare a comprehensive report on women prisoners in prisons ahead of schedule. He appreciated the steps taken to protect human rights.

The prime minister said that civilised societies are identified by ensuring the protection of human rights. He said that protection of human rights is the top priority of the present government and every effort will be made in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday constituted National Coordination Committee on Tourism (NCCT) to oversee implementation of National Tourism Strategy aimed at boosting tourism along with creation of employment and poverty reduction.

With Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari as its convener, the committee comprises members including secretaries or representatives from ministries of Industries and Production, Interior, Defence, Communications, Aviation, Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony and Climate Change, all Chief or Additional Secretaries, Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan and Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

The committee will act as a focal point for inter-provincial, inter-ministerial, inter-department and inter-agency coordination to resolve implementation issues with respect to tourism sector development.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government was committed to extend all possible facilitation to exporters and remove impediments in way to increase the country’s exports, both in goods and services.

Talking to a delegation of leading exporters from sectors including poultry, rice, fruits, Information Technology, pharmaceuticals and textile, the prime minister stressed the need for greater focus on capitalizing country’s potential in services-related exports in an enabling environment. The prime minister mentioned the critical role of exports in national economy including job creation and employment for young workforce.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan’s economy was moving in right direction with current account surplus recorded in July 2020 and a constant growth shown in exports even after a global slump caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Industries Mohammad Hammad Azhar, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood were present.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that it was their foremost duty and top priority to enable the weak and poverty-stricken segments of society to meet their basic requirements.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting over the government’s system of providing subsidy on basic commodities of life to the weaker and low-income groups more effective, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting considered various proposals for further improvement in the government’s system for provision of subsidized basic commodities to the poor and low-income groups of the society. The prime minister directed his special assistant on social protection, secretary finance and Utility Stores Corporation to give final shape to the proposals regarding provision of targeted subsidy on the basic daily-use items for the poor and low-income group.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister further said that government was striving to ensure this system functioned more effectively, transparently and well-targeted.