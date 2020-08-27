Anti-money laundering bill: Rabbani says it is an attempt to make entire nation an informer

ISLAMABAD: Ex-chairman Senate and PPP Senator Raza Rabbani, in response to criticism of the opposition by Prime Minister Imran on the FATF-related bill, said in the Senate Wednesday that the prime minister himself might not have backed the bill if he had read it, as it was an attempt to turn the entire nation an informer.

On a point of public importance, Rabbani contended that the prime minister was perhaps unaware of the draconian provisions in the Anti- Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020. He explained that the Bill seeks to convert the entire nation into mukhbir’s against each other. He pointed out that Sub-section (12) of Section (2) of the Bill defines the designated non-financial businesses and professionals which include lawyers, notaries other legal professions accountants, jewelers, real estate agents, real estate developers and property dealers.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and former chairman Raza Rabbani had completely divergent positions with regards to the taking up the two FATF-related bills in the House Tuesday and their consideration and rejection of the same by majority members. Sanjrani’s ruling suggested that after the bills had been rejected, these would be transmitted to the National Assembly to be taken up in a joint sitting of the two chambers of the Parliament. However, Rabbani contended that the House neither passed nor rejected the bills, therefore, there was no question of these being transmitted to the assembly.

Rabbani was of the view that the chairman could not have had exercised his discretion in terms of Rule 120 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, because he had forgone this discretionary power by allowing a motion under Rule 263 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, which was placed at Order No. 26 of the Orders of the Day dated 25th August, 2020 for the suspension of Rule 120.

The House refused to give permission for the bills to be taken into consideration, therefore, the procedure adopted of the second reading of the bill and the moving of order No. 28 and 30 on the Orders of the Day of 25th August, 2020 is in contravention of the Rules and Practices of the Senate. “As the House refused the leave to take into consideration the bills therefore, all subsequent steps are ultra vires of the Rules,” he said.

The bills, he pointed out, had not been rejected and or passed by the Senate, therefore, they could not be transmitted back to the National Assembly or to a Joint Sitting of Parliament in terms of Clause (3) of Article (70) of the Constitution, 1973.