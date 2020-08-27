Punjab imposes micro smart lockdown in six cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government imposed a micro smart lockdown in various areas of six cities in the province Wednesday, as authorities warned that complacency cannot be afforded despite the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Geo News reported.

According to the secretary for the provincial health department, Muhammad Usman, the micro smart lockdown has been imposed to stop the movement of people in the COVID-19-affected areas.

“Only the micro smart lockdown in the affected areas can stop more people from being infected by coronavirus,” the secretary said. He reminded the people that the coronavirus had not yet been eliminated and the disease can only be stopped by following precautionary measures. According to the breakdown, 33 areas in the six cities have been placed under the micro smart lockdown covering a population of 3,747.

The most number of people placed under the lockdown are: Gujrat, while Lahore and Rawalpindi have the most number of areas placed under the lockdown. Following areas are placed under the lockdown in different cities. In Rawalpindi, eight areas are under lockdown. In Lahore, eight areas are under lockdown. In Gujrat, six areas are under lockdown.In Sialkot, five areas are under lockdown. In Gujranwala, four areas are under lockdown. In Attock, two areas are under lockdown.