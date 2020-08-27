Buzdar approves 10 more shelter homes in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday approved 10 new shelter homes in rented buildings in the provincial metropolis and directed the officers concerned to identify suitable places as early as possible for setting up new shelter homes.

He was chairing a meeting to provide better facilities in shelter homes here. The committee led by ACS (U&I) presented its recommendations for bringing improvements in shelter homes and important decisions were made.

This model would be replicated in other big cities in phases and standard of facilities would also be improved. The CM approved setting up Punjab Shelter Homes Authority to oversee the arrangements while C&W Departments would take care of the buildings. He said the PITB would devise the IT-based system to digitally monitor the shelter homes.