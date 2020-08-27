close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2020

Rain emergency declared

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2020

MULTAN: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Wednesday issued high alert and declared rain emergency and started work at all sewerage disposal stations. According to Wasa spokesman, the agency has called officials posted at sewerage disposal stations to report at their respective destinations to combat rainwater.

