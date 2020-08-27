Rain emergency declared

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Wednesday issued high alert and declared rain emergency and started work at all sewerage disposal stations. According to Wasa spokesman, the agency has called officials posted at sewerage disposal stations to report at their respective destinations to combat rainwater.