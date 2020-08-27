Excess water from Hub Dam likely to be released through spillways

KARACHI: The Hub Dam, one of the main water reservoirs that supplies water to Karachi, is about to fill up after heavy rainfall during the monsoon season and there will be possible release of excess water from the spillways of the dam.

Reports said the dam could store only three feet more water as the authorities had arrived at the dam to monitor the water level. Wapda’s Chief Engineer Ehtesham-ul-Haque, along with other staff, had reached the dam.

The chief engineer said the water would be released after the dam fills completely, adding the excess water would be channelised to the sea through the Hub stream. The chief engineer said the water would go through five-km-long Katcha route to reach the Hub stream before falling into the sea near the Mubarak Village.

He said the local communities along the stream had already been informed about the possible spillway release. Ehtesham said all preparations had been made at the dam in case water is released form the spillway, saying as many as 25,000 cusecs of water would be released if the dam is filled to its capacity.