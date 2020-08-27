Assistant commissioner arrested over graft charges

SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Dept police have arrested an assistant commissioner in Hyderabad over alleged involvement in tampering the record of revenue department for allotment of five acres of state land to the builders worth Rs 40 million.

The Anti-Corruption Dept police on Wednesday arrested two for tampering the revenue records. They were identified as of Aijaz Halepoto, an assistant commissioner and Noor Ahmed Noonari, a local builder. SP ACP Munir Ahmed Khuhro said Aijaz Halepto had tampered the revenue records, when he was Mukhtiarkar in Sukkur in 2010 and allotted five acres state land to the builders Noor Ahmed Noonari and Ghulam Muhammad Noonari, after taking hefty bribes. The state land was worth Rs 40 million, he said.