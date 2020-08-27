Three die in rain-related incidents in Sindh

SUKKUR: Three people, including a woman and a child, died when a house collapsed due to heavy rain, while a young man drowned in the raging floods in Hydrerabad on Wednesday.

People across various areas of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan were still facing problems as most of the localities in these cities remained flooded with rainwater. Scores of people in the affected areas were forced to abandon their houses, as the roads, streets, and houses gave the appearance of large cesspools keeping the city paralysed after Tuesday's rain. In Mirprukhas, Heerabad, Latifabad Town, Satellite Town, Hameedapuri Colony remained under 4 to 6 feet of rainwater and the locals complained that the city administration was nowhere to be seen and they had been left at the mercy God.

A 50-foot-wide breach developed at Saline Nullah in Jhado inundating a number of villages, including Akram village, Hout Goth, Manzoor Shah Dadahi, which also damaged standing seasonal crops and marooning the locals. The local administrations along with NGOs and other rescue teams carried out rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, flash floods from Kirthar mountains, affected villages including Uris Leghari, Mastoi Muhalla, Peer Bukhsh Leghari, Dodo Bhirhmani, putting hundreds of villagers in misery. As many as eight union councils of the Kacho area were severely affected when the road and communication links between Dadu and Johi were severed. The people were badly affected as relief and rescue efforts were hindered due to cutting off of the communication linkages. The people said the water level at FP Dyke was rising dangerously and they feared breaches could develop. They demanded immediate strengthening of the dyke to save them from floods.

Similarly, hundreds of people were marooned in Wahi Pandhy, Johi and Dadu following heavy rains. the rainwater also submerged Phulji Railway Station, Shafanabad, Kazi Ali Haider Colony, Bhittai Muhalla, and other areas. The flood victims said they did not believe in Sindh chief minister’s claims that he would not leave the people alone during the rain emergency.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the rain-hit areas of Thatta and Sajawal. Talking to newsmen, he claimed the PPP activists under the leadership of Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari are present in their respective areas with the people.

"We can't stop the rain, but as soon as it stops, we consider it our first duty to drain the water," he said. On this occasion, ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Sohail Anwar Sial, Mukesh Chawla, MPA Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, and others accompanied the chief minister.