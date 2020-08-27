Political leaders blast govt for adding to national debt

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan Wednesday said the country’s foreign debt reached $ 41 billion due to the flawed policies of the government.

“More loans are acquired from different countries to pay debts,” he said while addressing a seminar at the Peshawar Press Club to mark the 80th Foundation Day of JI. JI district head Atiqur Rahman, Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil, Hakim Abdul Waheed, Bahrullah Khan and others addressed the seminar.

Mushtaq Ahmad said that JI was founded by Maulana Abul Aala Maududi on August 26, 1941. The number of founding members of the party was not more than 75, he said. The party has now become a political strength in national politics, he said. The party has proved itself the most organised and transparent political force. None of its members committed corruption, he claimed.

Criticising the government, Mushtaq Ahmad said that the rulers have brought the country to the brinks of economic collapse. "Price-hike has made life miserable for the people," he added. “Loadshedding during the extremely hot season forced the people across the province to take to streets, but the government remained unmoved,” he said.

“The rulers are incompetent and inefficient. They don’t have the will and ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis,” he said. He added that the government passed 12 bills in view of FATF and compromised the integrity and sovereignty of the country.