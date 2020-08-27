KP Tourism Dept arranges training on SOPs for tourist handlers, hotel staff

PESHAWAR: The second phase of special training on implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety measures against coronavirus and raising awareness about the viral disease is going on at Kalam Valley in Swat district and Nathiagali in the scenic Galiyat in Abbottabad district simultaneously. The Directorate of Tourist Services (DTS) – a wing of the Tourism Department - and the World Bank funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism (KITE) project, have jointly arranged the training.

The crash course for the hotels’ staff members and officials of the respective district administration at the tourist spots of the province was organised after cases of Covid-19 infection emerged in Nathiagali and Naran valleys.

Presently, the hotels’ staff, officials of district administration, Galiyat Development Authority, Rescue 1122 and others are receiving training on SOPs and other safety steps against coronavirus at the Honey Moon Hotel in Kalam and Green Retreat Hotel in Nathiagali under the second phase of the training programme.

The third phase of the training programme would kick off from September 1-3 in Abbottabad and September 3-6 in Peshawar. All the departments, affiliated organisations and private stakeholders have been invited to the training to raise awareness about adopting SOPs to save precious lives from the fatal virus while visiting tourist destinations or serving tourists and visitors.

The training is aimed at further promoting the cause of provincial and federal governments to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Tourism Department is also taking tangible measures to implement the SOPs in letter and spirit to ensure “safe tourism from coronavirus” in the province.