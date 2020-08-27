Punjab CM Usman Buzdar approves 10 more shelter homes

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday giving approval of 10 new shelter homes in rented buildings in the provincial metropolis directed the officers concerned to identify suitable places as early as possible for setting up new shelter homes.

He was chairing a meeting to provide better facilities in shelter homes here. The committee led by ACS (U&I) presented its recommendations for bringing improvements in shelter homes and important decisions were made.

This model would be replicated in other big cities in phases and standard of facilities would also be improved. The CM approved setting up Punjab Shelter Homes Authority to oversee the arrangements while C&W Departments would take care of the buildings.

He said the PITB would devise the IT-based system to digitally monitor the shelter homes. All shelter homes would be geo-tagged and necessary data would be collected every day. The government would develop the best system to facilitate the hapless stratus, he stressed.

The CM directed signs for the identification of shelter homes on important roads and entry points and further directed to acquire more vehicles for shifting the abandoned people, sleeping on city roads, to nearby shelter homes and the cooperation of the philanthropist be acquired as well.

The meeting decided to set up rehabilitation centres for beggars and addicts along with the places for feeding the needy outside shelter homes. The CM expressed the satisfaction that the PTI government had provided shelter to the homeless and maintained that the dream of a welfare state would be materialised under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.