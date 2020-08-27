close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
August 27, 2020

Devotees cross Bahishti Darwaza

PAKPATTAN: Devotees continued crossing the Bahishti Darwaza at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) as the gate remained open for two hours owing to coronavirus pandemic. The government authorities have made strict security arrangements during the urs. CCTV cameras have been installed at different places of the shrine. The Bahishti Darwaza will remain be open for two days more.

