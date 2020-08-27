LDA retrieves 25 plots

LAHORE: Twenty-five plots worth millions of rupees were retrieved in Johar Town in an operation against illegal occupants here on Wednesday on the directions of LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar.

Staff of the Estate Management Directorate-I of LDA reclaimed eight plots, each measuring one kanal, along PIA Road which had been re-occupied by the grabbers. The staff took possession of 17 out of 19 plots which had been cancelled by the Director Land Development-I a few days back. Entry of theses plots in the possession register was also deleted. Structures, boundary walls and shanties in these plots were removed.