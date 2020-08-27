close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 27, 2020

IPU president visits historical places

National

A
APP
August 27, 2020

LAHORE: Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) president Gabriela Cuevas Barron on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a wreath. She also visited Badshahi Mosque and the Lahore Fort and lauded the architecture of the Mughal era. During her visit, Imam of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad apprised her about historical importance of the mosque. On the occasion, the Walled City Authority officials presented gifts to the IPU president.

Latest News

More From Pakistan