IPU president visits historical places

LAHORE: Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) president Gabriela Cuevas Barron on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a wreath. She also visited Badshahi Mosque and the Lahore Fort and lauded the architecture of the Mughal era. During her visit, Imam of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad apprised her about historical importance of the mosque. On the occasion, the Walled City Authority officials presented gifts to the IPU president.