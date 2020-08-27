2-year-old child drowns

FAISALABAD: A two-year-old child drowned in a pond in Badar Town the other day. Mehr Ali was playing in the street when he fell into the pond and drowned. His parents searched him and his body was found floating in the pond after two days.

MAN DIES AFTER FALLING FROM STAIRS: A man died after falling from stairs on Wednesday. Sadiq Amjad, slipped from the stairs of his house and sustained critical head injuries and died on way to hospital. Meanwhile, injured motorcyclist Muhammad Irfan of chak 610/GB died in a local hospital after remaining under treatment for two days.