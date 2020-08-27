PML-N launches newsletter

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Mashood has said that PTI's movement for 21 years and propaganda of Naya Pakistan is just a pack full of lies which has been exposed during the last two years. Addressing the launch of a newsletter of the party at Model Town secretariat, he said the incompetent rulers have made fun of Pakistan on the international level. He said the newsletter will highlight the failures of PTI govt which resulted into deterioration of the economy. He said the research wing of PML-N comprising 86 members has been working day and night on the pattern of think-tanks to devise policy road map for the country. He told that the first edition of the newsletter is titled "Aseer-e-Jamhoriat” which will highlight the imprisonment of Hamza Shahbaz and Shahbaz Sharif. He said e-version of the newsletter will also be introduced on Thursday (today). The newsletter is also the outcome of hard work of the research wing, he said. PML-N Punjab Secretary Awais Laghari, Malik Ahmad Khan, Imran Goraya and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.