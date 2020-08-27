Govt urged to resolve issues of importers, exporters of south Punjab

MULTAN: Industrialists Wednesday demanded the government takes immediate measures for the solution of the problems faced by the importers and exporters of south Punjab.

Talking to reporters, industrialist Khawaj Jalaudin Roomi said the business community is fully committed to resuming working after coronavirus situation and is ready to contribute in the national exchequer by paying taxes. He said the importers and exporters of south Punjab wished to upgrade the Muzaffargarh railways station into dry port if are facilitated. He said it would provide them an opportunity to continue their business without moving to Karachi. The Rs 200m project would facilitate importers and exporters under one roof and would also help preventing from double taxation besides creating a new zone for importers and exporters and reducing fares of goods trains. Punjab Chief Collector Customs Dr Iqbal Farid and Multan Divisional Superintendent Railways Shoaib Adil were also present on the occasion. They said the proposal for the up gradation of Muzaffargarh railways station is viable and they would make sincere efforts in this regard. They said they are well-aware about difficulties of the businessmen and efforts are underway for establishment of dry port at Muzaffargarh railways station.

Wasa declares rain emergency: The Wasa Wednesday issued high alert and declared rain emergency and started work at all sewerage disposal stations. According to Wasa spokesman, the agency has called officials posted at sewerage disposal stations to report at their respective destinations to combat rainwater. The Wasa field staff removed rainwater from roads and metro routes. All the disposal stations were being run at full capacity to remove rainwater storage.