Pompeo discusses Libyan conflict, Iran with UAE counterpart

DUBAI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the Libyan conflict and countering Iranian regional influence with his Emirati counterpart during a brief visit to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. Pompeo, who this week also visited Jerusalem, Sudan and Bahrain, sought to build on the momentum of the agreement for regional peace, he said in a tweet after arriving in the UAE. Pompeo and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan spoke about support for “de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region,” the state department said. UAE’s state news agency WAM on Wednesday cited Morgan Ortagus, spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, saying there were “incredibly positive conversations going on” between the United States, Israel and UAE with regard to selling F-35 warplanes to the Gulf country.