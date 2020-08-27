Israeli team to visit UAE next week, accompanied by Trump aides

JERUSALEM: An Israeli delegation and top aides to US President Donald Trump will fly together to the United Arab Emirates on Monday for talks on cementing the two Middle East countries’ deal to normalise relations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The high-level meeting would be the first between the three parties since Trump announced the US-brokered accord on Aug. 13. The deal still awaits negotiations on details such as opening embassies, trade and travel links before it is officially signed.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, US Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and other US officials will travel together with an Israeli delegation led by national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, Netanyahu said in a video statement. A senior US administration official confirmed the participation of Kushner, O’Brien and Berkowitz, and said US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook would also be on the flight. The US and Israeli officials will fly aboard an Israeli airliner direct from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, the first-ever commercial flight between the two countries, Israel’s Kan broadcaster reported. Talks will focus on ways to promote Israeli-UAE cooperation in sectors such as aviation and tourism, trade, finance, health, energy and security, Netanyahu said.“This is a historic agreement. It will bring growth engines ... I hope other countries in our region will join the circle of peace.”