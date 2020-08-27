Meeting of PBIT officers held

Islamabad : The development and growth of the capital market in Pakistan is an important goal and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan. He said that the PBIT can play a key role in making this vision a reality. He stated this while addressing a meeting of the officers of the Board, says a press release.

Officers of the PBIT briefed the chairman about the performance of their respective departments. The chairman pointed out that the environment is ideal for getting foreign investment for Pakistan. He said, China is our major trading and economic partner, therefore it’s time for us to reach out to investors in China, Central Asia, and also to investors belonging to the Gulf region.

He informed officials that we are already in touch with businessmen from these regions, and soon we will invite them to our ‘Investment Conference,’ which will be held in Pakistan. In this planned conference, Sardar Tanveer said, we will brief our potential investors about the opportunities of investment the province of Punjab offer to them.

He added, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also very clearly stated that the business community and foreign investors should not fear corruption, or unnecessary hurdles they faced in the past. Because the business atmosphere in the country has completely changed.

He also said that soon we are going to hear some good news about a major investment in the field of technology. He pointed out that an important outcome of this investment in the field of agriculture and technology is that its going to create new jobs for a large number of jobless youngsters of the province of Punjab.