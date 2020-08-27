Experts discuss power of films in influencing social change

Islamabad : Film is a dominant medium to change attitudes and perspectives towards social justice and human rights issues, said the speakers at a webinar titled ‘The Role of Film in Social Change’ hosted by the Ministry of Human Rights to conclude virtual film festival ‘Reels for Rights’ on Tuesday.

The webinar panel was joined by renowned filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Resident Representative and Director UNESCO Pakistan Patricia McPhillips, and Art Critic, Nusrat Khawaja. The discussion was moderated by Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha.

The film festival, conducted online between August 4 to 25, 2020, was a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Human Rights and the European Union in Pakistan. The festival sought to increase awareness and foster dialogue related to critical human rights issues in Pakistan. It showcased several insightful films on a range of societal issues including female empowerment, education, criminal justice, transgender rights, and the prevailing human rights crisis in IIOJK. The final panel discussion explored the power of film to influence societal perspectives and attitudes through awareness raising, challenging prevailing norms and thereby leading to social change.

Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha, commenced the panel discussion by highlighting the human rights awareness initiatives launched by the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the European Union’s Huqooq-e-Pakistan Programme using different mediums including art and film to raise awareness about girl’s education, child abuse, and women’s rights. She also spoke about the importance of film to influence legislation, citing Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s film on acid attacks which prompted the passage of a law in the National Assembly declaring acid attacks a crime and has since lead to an 85 per cent decline in acid attacks. Similarly, violence against transgenders has also declined substantially since the passage of the transgender law, which corroborates the role of film and media as a vital tool for social change.

Academy Award Winning Filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, discussed the importance of film as a medium to change attitudes and perspectives towards social justice and human rights issues by arousing empathy in the hearts of diverse audiences.

Patricia McPhillips, Director and Resident Representative for UNESCO, Pakistan spoke about the significance of film and documentaries as a motivational tool to raise awareness, educate populations and create practical innovations that can be positive tools to promote social change.

Nusrat Khawaja, an art critic, landscape designer, horticulturalist, shared similar views about the power of film as an influential agent of social change and talked about using film and education to promote positivity, tolerance, and gender equity rather than reinforcing negative gender stereotypes.

The panel discussion and film festival can be accessed on https://m.facebook.com/mohrpak/ and http://www.mohr.gov. pk/reelsforrights.