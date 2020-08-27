Another 23 test positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 did not claim any life in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in last four days, however, still a significant number of patients being tested positive for the disease from the region with as many as 98 new patients reported in the last four days.

In the last 24 hours, another 23 patients have been confirmed positive from the twin cities taking the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 21,559 of which 455 have lost their lives while 20,444 have so far recovered from the illness. On Wednesday, there were a total of 660 active cases of the disease in ICT and Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that 15 new patients have been tested positive from ICT and eight from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours while 108 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi district, as many as 6013 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5,652 have already recovered while 280 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that at present, only four confirmed patients of the disease have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in the district while number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the district is 77.

He added that 202 suspects of the illness are still under quarantine, at their homes in the district while some 3888 persons have so far been relieved from quarantine.