Dacoits gang busted

Rawalpindi : Rawat Police Station busted an inter-district six members dacoits gang and also recovered robbed items of worth Rs2.5 million and firearms from the detainee dacoits.

SHO Rawat police station making crackdown against criminals, robbers and dacoits in the area busted Six members Kamran Gang reportedly involved in robberies, street crimes and dacoities in different areas of Rawalpindi and suburbs.

Among recovered precious items from the dacoits include four laptop, 14 mobile phones, four stolen 125 bikes and other precious items of worth Rs2.5 million.

Among detainee culprits includes Arsalan, Shaan Ali, Owais, Waqar, and Nadeem Aslam. Another aide of this gang Iftikhar was arrested earlier and was shifted to jail.

During identification parade, police also recovered firearms from the detainee culprits, which they use to read b people.

SHO (Rawat police station) said that detainee culprits had confessed robberies in Rawat, Civil Lines and other areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

While, Wah Police making quick action arrested culprits who had shot dead a citizen within the limits of Sadar-Wah Police station.

SHO Sadar-Wah Police station said Shiraz had killed Waqas Ahmed yesterday and police with assistance of human intelligence and forensic skills arretaed the killer within 24 hours of the murder.