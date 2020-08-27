PU to sign MoU today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University Institute of Quality & Technology Management (IQTM) is all set to play its role in the development of CPEC Special Economic Zone with reference to Quality Control and Standardisation, Industrial Policy Analysis, Supply Chain and Project Management research. In this regard, a ceremony to sign an MOU between Punjab University and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Management and Development Company, will be held at VC Office (today) Thursday.