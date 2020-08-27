close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2020

PU to sign MoU today

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab University Institute of Quality & Technology Management (IQTM) is all set to play its role in the development of CPEC Special Economic Zone with reference to Quality Control and Standardisation, Industrial Policy Analysis, Supply Chain and Project Management research. In this regard, a ceremony to sign an MOU between Punjab University and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Management and Development Company, will be held at VC Office (today) Thursday.

